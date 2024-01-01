High in demand and high in trichomes, our Bubble Hash, also known as Ice Water Hash, is made from a slow and methodical solventless process of sifting our cannabis in ice water to freeze the plant’s trichomes. Trichomes are collected over time, slow dried, and turned into bubble hash. Each batch is strain specific, making our hash a cleaner (Clean Green®, to be more specific) concentrate for the more experienced and new-to-concentrates users, alike.



Lilac Diesel (Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit)



Strain Info: Ever felt like breathing in flowers and exhaling your pain? Lilac Diesel has entered the chat. Our Lilac Diesel starts off as a heady, clear, giggly sativa, and then gradually calms you down into a deep restful indica-like experience.

