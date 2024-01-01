Our best selling HTE Infused Live Resin Vape Cartridge is the perfect concentrate on the go and for canna-consumers who prefer an alternative to smoking flower. Made from flash freezing the cannabis plant immediately after harvest and keeping the temperature at freezing throughout the extraction process, live resin retains the complex terpene profile of the cannabis plant. It’s worth noting that our HTE (High Terpene Extract) Infused Live Resin Vape Cartridges are made in-house, on site from cannabis grown in our garden, and we were one of the first cultivators/manufacturers to produce HTE Infused Live Resin Vape carts in the state.



Member Berry (Skunkberry x Mandarin Sunset)



Strain Info: Consistently testing around 30% in THC (or higher), Member Berry is one of C4’s best selling hybrid strains. With a strong and energizing high at the front end, Member Berry mellows out and is notoriously long lasting.

