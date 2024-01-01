High in demand and high in trichomes, our Bubble Hash, also known as Ice Water Hash, is made from a slow and methodical solventless process of sifting our cannabis in ice water to freeze the plant’s trichomes. Trichomes are collected over time, slow dried, and turned into bubble hash. Each batch is strain specific, making our hash a cleaner (Clean Green®, to be more specific) concentrate for the more experienced and new-to-concentrates users, alike.



Orange Cookie Chem (Orange Cookie Kush x Freeworld Chem)



Strain Info: This high THC hybrid does not disappoint. The perfect strain any time of day, Orange Cookie Chem allows you to focus without leaving you jittery. Be ready to knock off your entire to-do list in an afternoon with focus and precision, all while feeling upbeat and relaxed.

