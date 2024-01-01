Orange Cookie Chem 1 Gram Infused Pre-Roll

by C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Orange Cookie Chem 1 Gram Infused Pre-Roll

About this product

Rolled with our premium Clean Green® Certified flower and ice water hash, C4’s infused pre-rolls are the perfect (and convenient) way to try all our best selling strains with an added punch.

Orange Cookie Chem (Orange Cookie Kush x Freeworld Chem)

Strain Info: This high THC hybrid does not disappoint. The perfect strain any time of day, Orange Cookie Chem allows you to focus without leaving you jittery. Be ready to knock off your entire to-do list in an afternoon with focus and precision, all while feeling upbeat and relaxed.

About this strain

Orange Cookie Chem is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Orange Cookies and FreeWorld Chem. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Orange Cookie Chem has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Grow West in Maryland. Orange Cookie Chem is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Orange Cookie Chem effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Orange Cookie Chem when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by FreeWorld Genetics, Orange Cookie Chem features flavors like orange, citrus, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Orange Cookie Chem typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Orange Cookie Chem is a potent and flavorful strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with fruity flavor. This strain is great for treating yourself to a sweet and creamy smoke that coats the mouth and soothes the body. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Cookie Chem, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
Shop products
Founded in 2020 on the principle of a slow grow, Carroll County Cannabis Company is creating the blueprint for a responsibly, ethically, and organically managed cannabis cultivation. The very first cultivator to break ground in Missouri, C4 was also the first cannabis cultivator in the state to be Clean Green® Certified. Operating out of a 70,000 square foot facility in Carrollton, Missouri, Carroll County Cannabis Company specializes in cultivating cleaner, more potent, and exclusive flower strains, and concentrates. Committed to a greener cultivation, C4 is reducing its carbon footprint by decreasing single use plastics in cultivation, implementing regenerative agriculture practices through composting, and using more energy efficient methods in growing and harvesting. From seed to sell, C4 is the higher standard, naturally.

License(s)

  • MO, US: CUL000031
  • MO, US: MAN000081
Notice a problem?Report this item