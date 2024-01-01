Orange Cookie Chem .5 Gram Pre-Roll 2 Pack
About this product
About this strain
Orange Cookie Chem is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Orange Cookies and FreeWorld Chem. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Orange Cookie Chem has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Grow West in Maryland. Orange Cookie Chem is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Orange Cookie Chem effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Orange Cookie Chem when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by FreeWorld Genetics, Orange Cookie Chem features flavors like orange, citrus, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Orange Cookie Chem typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Orange Cookie Chem is a potent and flavorful strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with fruity flavor. This strain is great for treating yourself to a sweet and creamy smoke that coats the mouth and soothes the body. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Cookie Chem, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000031
- MO, US: MAN000081