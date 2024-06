High in demand and high in trichomes, our Bubble Hash, also known as Ice Water Hash, is made from a slow and methodical solventless process of sifting our cannabis in ice water to freeze the plant’s trichomes. Trichomes are collected over time, slow dried, and turned into bubble hash. Each batch is strain specific, making our hash a cleaner (Clean Green®, to be more specific) concentrate for the more experienced and new-to-concentrates users, alike.



San Fermodo Skunk (San Fermodo 13 x Thelonious Skunk)



Strain Info: C4-yourself just why we brought this strain to Missouri. A smooth and mild taste of citrus, pine, and skunk, this strain is gentle and uplifting. A cerebral, buzzy high that comes in like a gentle summer storm and leaves you feeling steamy and dreamy.

