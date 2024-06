C4’s pre-pack flower is grown in the highest standards, through our Clean Green® cultivation practices. Testing, on average, 5%-6% higher in THC than the national average for commercially grown strains, C4’s flower is known for its potency and complex terpene profiles.



Sticky Jelly (Sticky Buns x Pancakes Jealousy)



Strain Info: Come for the Pancakes Jealousy and stay for the Sticky Buns. Upon first learning about Sticky Jelly, fans of anything Jealousy related are drawn to this sweet, sticky strain. Known to make your social anxiety disappear, and leave you talkative, relaxed, and giggly, this hybrid is perfect for those who are looking for relief for their anxiety, chronic stress, and depression. And the taste, the taste like no other. Sticky Jelly lives up to its name, including a complex buttery aftertaste. Perfect for the canna-seur or the novice smoker, day or night.

