High in demand and high in trichomes, our Bubble Hash, also known as Ice Water Hash, is made from a slow and methodical solventless process of sifting our cannabis in ice water to freeze the plant’s trichomes. Trichomes are collected over time, slow dried, and turned into bubble hash. Each batch is strain specific, making our hash a cleaner (Clean Green®, to be more specific) concentrate for the more experienced and new-to-concentrates users, alike.



Super Lemon Haze (Lemon Skunk x Super Silver Haze)



Strain Info: One of C4’s best selling sativa strains for a reason, Super Lemon Haze is a strain like no other. Users claim to have a very cerebral and euphoric high with SLH. A two -time Cannabis Cup winner, this strain is for anyone wanting to turn a cloudy day into a sunny one.

