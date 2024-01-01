High in demand and high in trichomes, our Bubble Hash, also known as Ice Water Hash, is made from a slow and methodical solventless process of sifting our cannabis in ice water to freeze the plant’s trichomes. Trichomes are collected over time, slow dried, and turned into bubble hash. Each batch is strain specific, making our hash a cleaner (Clean Green®, to be more specific) concentrate for the more experienced and new-to-concentrates users, alike.



Tropicana Banana (Tropicana x Banana Kush)



Strain Info: More Tropicana than Banana, this strain has notes of Tahitian vanilla, honey, and a warm banana SMORE. Tropicana Banana is the indica lover’s sativa, leaving your body calm and your mind creative and focused. Great for those that experience fatigue and anxiety.

Show more