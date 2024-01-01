Tropicana Banana .5 Gram Ice Water Hash

by C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product

High in demand and high in trichomes, our Bubble Hash, also known as Ice Water Hash, is made from a slow and methodical solventless process of sifting our cannabis in ice water to freeze the plant’s trichomes. Trichomes are collected over time, slow dried, and turned into bubble hash. Each batch is strain specific, making our hash a cleaner (Clean Green®, to be more specific) concentrate for the more experienced and new-to-concentrates users, alike.

Tropicana Banana (Tropicana x Banana Kush)

Strain Info: More Tropicana than Banana, this strain has notes of Tahitian vanilla, honey, and a warm banana SMORE. Tropicana Banana is the indica lover’s sativa, leaving your body calm and your mind creative and focused. Great for those that experience fatigue and anxiety.

About this strain

Tropicana Banana is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Tropicanna with Banana Kush. Tropicana Banana produces an energizing high. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel uplifted, energetic, and focused. Tropicana Banana is likely to give you a dry mouth, so hydrate well when enjoying this strain. The flavor of Tropicana Banana tastes sweet with tropical and citrus undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The original breeder of Tropicana Banana is Barney’s Farm.

About this brand

Logo for the brand C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
Founded in 2020 on the principle of a slow grow, Carroll County Cannabis Company is creating the blueprint for a responsibly, ethically, and organically managed cannabis cultivation. The very first cultivator to break ground in Missouri, C4 was also the first cannabis cultivator in the state to be Clean Green® Certified. Operating out of a 70,000 square foot facility in Carrollton, Missouri, Carroll County Cannabis Company specializes in cultivating cleaner, more potent, and exclusive flower strains, and concentrates. Committed to a greener cultivation, C4 is reducing its carbon footprint by decreasing single use plastics in cultivation, implementing regenerative agriculture practices through composting, and using more energy efficient methods in growing and harvesting. From seed to sell, C4 is the higher standard, naturally.

License(s)

  • MO, US: CUL000031
  • MO, US: MAN000081
