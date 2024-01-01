Tropicana Banana .5 Gram Pre-Roll 5 Pack
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Tropicana Banana is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Tropicanna with Banana Kush. Tropicana Banana produces an energizing high. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel uplifted, energetic, and focused. Tropicana Banana is likely to give you a dry mouth, so hydrate well when enjoying this strain. The flavor of Tropicana Banana tastes sweet with tropical and citrus undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The original breeder of Tropicana Banana is Barney’s Farm.
About this brand
C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000031
- MO, US: MAN000081
