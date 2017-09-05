White 99 3.5 Gram Pre-Pack Flower
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
White 99 is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cinderella 99 with The White. This strain is known to provide uplifting and happy effects. White 99 tastes fresh and bright, like tart oranges mixed with lemons and kush. Medical marijuana patients choose White 99 to help manage chronic depression and anxiety.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000031
- MO, US: MAN000081
Notice a problem?Report this item