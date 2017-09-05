High in demand and high in trichomes, our Bubble Hash, also known as Ice Water Hash, is made from a slow and methodical solventless process of sifting our cannabis in ice water to freeze the plant’s trichomes. Trichomes are collected over time, slow dried, and turned into bubble hash. Each batch is strain specific, making our hash a cleaner (Clean Green®, to be more specific) concentrate for the more experienced and new-to-concentrates users, alike.



White 99 (Cinderella x The White)



Strain Info: Not for the inexperienced, White 99 will knock your glass slippers right off. With its citrusy blend of skunk, pine, and lemon, this sativa delivers a cerebral kick. With its effervescent terp profile, let White 99 handle your anxiety, depression, AND to-do list like an MVP.

