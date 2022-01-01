Relaxation is important to your overall health and wellness. CANVIVA 500mg CALM CBD Oil Tincture with Bergamot and Ylang Ylang contains whole-plant, food-grade ethanol extracted CBD, which features the full spectrum of beneficial and naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes found in hemp. Our PURE CERTIFIED CBD Oil is then blended with MCT oil which is easily metabolized by the body. We have further enhanced our CALM CBD Oil Tincture with essential oils of Bergamot and Ylang Ylang.