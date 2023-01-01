About this product
It's no secret a man's beard can become coarse and uncomfortable, sometimes even cause challenges with your skin. When using Beard & Face Oil with 100mg CBD, you can provide your beard, hair and skin with a power-packed combination of CBD and other beneficial nutrients. Argan Oil is high in oleic acid, a fatty acid rich in Omega-9, that promotes healthy skin and hair. While CBD is rich in vitamin E and numerous fatt acids, which act as a natural moisturizer and conditioning agent for your hair.
Uniquely blended with CBD and Argan Oil
Rich in antioxidants and omega 3-fatty acids
Great for hydrating and nourishing hair and skin
An effective moisturizer for all skin and hair types
Rich in Vitamin E supporting healthy hair and skin
Great for dry, itchy and irritable skin
Feels great on your skin and hair
About this brand
CaBougieDo LLC
CaBougieDo LLC is a family-owned business, created by baby boomer siblings who love premium quality health, beauty, wellness and pet care products, made from the purest ingredients, All of CaBougieDo members have over 40 years of experience in the manufacturing and services industry managing finance, operations, inventory management, procurement business development, sales and marketing, quality control, safety and compliance and internal and external audits. As we navigate the aging process, the use of CBD and Non-CBD related products started us on our journey to educate ourselves about the various products on the market. From this we created CaBougieDo to promote health, beauty and wellness products for everyone. We believe in the highest quality and utmost integrity, as our health, beauty and wellness products are manufactured in FDA and GMP certified facilities and are 3rd Party Tested. To enhance our product line, CaBougieDo with over 40 years in the manufacturing, services and wood business incorporates its custom wood products to enhance its line of products.
State License(s)
209056064
L0002911082
RT116431