CaBougieDo Massage Oil with CBD is Here and is a great addition to your relaxing massage or as a full body oil. A massage is perfect solution if you have sore muscles or want to promote overall wellbeing. CBD can help reduce discomfort, promote relaxation, may ease stress and even nourishes the skin. With the addition of Sweet Almond Oil, Apricot Kernel Oil, Fractionated Coconut Oil, Jojoba Seed Oil, Lavender Oil and Rosemary oil, our Massage Oil is perfect for personal use and businesses such as; chiropractic clinics, physical therapist, acupuncture specialists and massage therapy clinics.
3200mg of CBD per gallon
Tackles tough musculoskeletal discomfort
Massage and full body oil
A perfect blend of CBD & Natural Oils
Nourishes Skin
Helps to relieve soreness & aches
Feels great on your skin
CaBougieDo LLC
CaBougieDo LLC is a family-owned business, created by baby boomer siblings who love premium quality health, beauty, wellness and pet care products, made from the purest ingredients, All of CaBougieDo members have over 40 years of experience in the manufacturing and services industry managing finance, operations, inventory management, procurement business development, sales and marketing, quality control, safety and compliance and internal and external audits. As we navigate the aging process, the use of CBD and Non-CBD related products started us on our journey to educate ourselves about the various products on the market. From this we created CaBougieDo to promote health, beauty and wellness products for everyone. We believe in the highest quality and utmost integrity, as our health, beauty and wellness products are manufactured in FDA and GMP certified facilities and are 3rd Party Tested. To enhance our product line, CaBougieDo with over 40 years in the manufacturing, services and wood business incorporates its custom wood products to enhance its line of products.
209056064
L0002911082
RT116431