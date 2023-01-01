About this product
Our CBD Tincture Drops (combined with MCT) are some of the the purest and most effective drops available. CBD Tincture Drops after all the amazing benefits of the "entourage effect" without THC (Non-detectable THC). Specifically blended with Hemp Extract, Fractionated Coconut Oil (Organic MCT) and a variety of natural flavor options. Developed with just a few ingredients, it's simple and effectively blended. Safely store your tinctures in our custom solid wood Tincture Box, fits twelve 30ml bottles.
Flavors: Mint & Natural
USA grown, Industrial Registered Farm Bill Compliant
Hemp-Derived and phytocannabinoid rich
Blended wit Fractionated Coconut Oil (Organic MCT) as the carrier
Non-Detectable THC (ND THC)
Tastes great
Flavors: Mint & Natural
USA grown, Industrial Registered Farm Bill Compliant
Hemp-Derived and phytocannabinoid rich
Blended wit Fractionated Coconut Oil (Organic MCT) as the carrier
Non-Detectable THC (ND THC)
Tastes great
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaBougieDo LLC
CaBougieDo LLC is a family-owned business, created by baby boomer siblings who love premium quality health, beauty, wellness and pet care products, made from the purest ingredients, All of CaBougieDo members have over 40 years of experience in the manufacturing and services industry managing finance, operations, inventory management, procurement business development, sales and marketing, quality control, safety and compliance and internal and external audits. As we navigate the aging process, the use of CBD and Non-CBD related products started us on our journey to educate ourselves about the various products on the market. From this we created CaBougieDo to promote health, beauty and wellness products for everyone. We believe in the highest quality and utmost integrity, as our health, beauty and wellness products are manufactured in FDA and GMP certified facilities and are 3rd Party Tested. To enhance our product line, CaBougieDo with over 40 years in the manufacturing, services and wood business incorporates its custom wood products to enhance its line of products.
State License(s)
209056064
L0002911082
RT116431