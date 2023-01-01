About this product
We are excited to introduce our Green Lipped Mussel Tincture with 1000mg CBD for Dogs.
According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), Green-lipped mussels (GLMs) might be something you have never heard of, or sound like something you could order at your favorite seafood restaurant. But these unique shellfish are a type of mollusk found off the coast of New Zealand that is packed with nutrients. So, how could they help our dogs who suffer from joint pain?
The answer begins with the Maori, indigenous people who live in mainland New Zealand and have eaten the local green-lipped mussels for centuries. Research has revealed that the Maoris who live on the coast and eat a regular diet of mussels have an extremely low incidence of arthritis. This is not true for Maoris who live inland and don’t eat the mussels.
Early research suggests that cannabidiol (CBD) may help pets with conditions like anxiety, chronic pain, and seizures. As always, we encourage you to educate yourself https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9559627/ and discuss with your veterinarian which product works best for your pets.
According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), Green-lipped mussels (GLMs) might be something you have never heard of, or sound like something you could order at your favorite seafood restaurant. But these unique shellfish are a type of mollusk found off the coast of New Zealand that is packed with nutrients. So, how could they help our dogs who suffer from joint pain?
The answer begins with the Maori, indigenous people who live in mainland New Zealand and have eaten the local green-lipped mussels for centuries. Research has revealed that the Maoris who live on the coast and eat a regular diet of mussels have an extremely low incidence of arthritis. This is not true for Maoris who live inland and don’t eat the mussels.
Early research suggests that cannabidiol (CBD) may help pets with conditions like anxiety, chronic pain, and seizures. As always, we encourage you to educate yourself https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9559627/ and discuss with your veterinarian which product works best for your pets.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaBougieDo LLC
CaBougieDo LLC is a family-owned business, created by baby boomer siblings who love premium quality health, beauty, wellness and pet care products, made from the purest ingredients, All of CaBougieDo members have over 40 years of experience in the manufacturing and services industry managing finance, operations, inventory management, procurement business development, sales and marketing, quality control, safety and compliance and internal and external audits. As we navigate the aging process, the use of CBD and Non-CBD related products started us on our journey to educate ourselves about the various products on the market. From this we created CaBougieDo to promote health, beauty and wellness products for everyone. We believe in the highest quality and utmost integrity, as our health, beauty and wellness products are manufactured in FDA and GMP certified facilities and are 3rd Party Tested. To enhance our product line, CaBougieDo with over 40 years in the manufacturing, services and wood business incorporates its custom wood products to enhance its line of products.
State License(s)
209056064
L0002911082
RT116431