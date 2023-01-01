About this product
CaBougieDo Men's Black Aluminum Classic Safety Reusable Razor comes with 5 piece stainless steel blades, its eco friendly. While you bathe, use our Soap Bar to cleanse the body, face and neck before you shave, then apply a small amount of beard balm to your beard, rub a small amount of beard oil over your face and beard which acts as a natural moisturizer and conditioning agent for your hair . Finally, top it off by using our brush, comb and scissor set to give you beard that perfect style. For some additional me time, soak in the bath tub with our Vanilla Oatmeal and Honey Musk with Hemp bath bomb.
Purchase our Complete Beard Kit which includes:
Beard & Face Oil with 100 mg CBD
Beard Brush, Comb and Scissors
Eucalyptus Tea Tree Beard Balm
Eucalyptus Hemp Tea Tree Soap Bar
Eco-Friendly Reusable Razor with 5 piece Stainless Steel blades
Vanilla Oatmeal and Honey Musk with Hemp Bath Bomb
About this brand
CaBougieDo LLC
CaBougieDo LLC is a family-owned business, created by baby boomer siblings who love premium quality health, beauty, wellness and pet care products, made from the purest ingredients, All of CaBougieDo members have over 40 years of experience in the manufacturing and services industry managing finance, operations, inventory management, procurement business development, sales and marketing, quality control, safety and compliance and internal and external audits. As we navigate the aging process, the use of CBD and Non-CBD related products started us on our journey to educate ourselves about the various products on the market. From this we created CaBougieDo to promote health, beauty and wellness products for everyone. We believe in the highest quality and utmost integrity, as our health, beauty and wellness products are manufactured in FDA and GMP certified facilities and are 3rd Party Tested. To enhance our product line, CaBougieDo with over 40 years in the manufacturing, services and wood business incorporates its custom wood products to enhance its line of products.
State License(s)
209056064
L0002911082
RT116431