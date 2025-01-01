Soothe your sore muscles and joint pain with this powerful blend of ingredients that is enhanced with THC Free CBD* and Coq10.



* CBD (Cannabidiol Isolate) is a component of the cannabis plant which is grown in Western Colorado. The CBD Isolate is THC Free.



* This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



Ingredients:



Water (Aqua), Dimethyl Sulfone, Emu Oil, Alcohol Denat., Flavor (Aroma), Fragrance (Parfum), Carbomer, Sorbitol, Triethanolamine, Phenoxyethanol, Menthol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Squalane, Ubiquinone, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Chondroitin Sulfate, Glucosamine HCL, Salix Alba (Willow) Bark Extract, Capsicum Frutescens Fruit Extract, Zea Mays (Corn) Oil, Ethylhexylglycerin, Cannabidiol, Alcohol, Glycerin, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, t-Butyl Alcohol, Coumarin, Blue 1 (CI 42090).





