Ultra Moisturizing Body Butter with 100 mg CBD is Rich and Creamy, Natural and never greasy. Spread on entire body. This pure and organic body lotion nourishes, moisturizes and protects your skin. CaBougieDo Ultra Moisturizing Body Butter easily absorbs into your skin and helps condition, softens and smooths dryness away. It is made with the highest quality Hemp oil and premium ingredients to form a protective barrier and holds in moisture, while protecting your skin from dry air, heat and cold weather. An ultra-rich moisturizer that does wonders for your skin and makes for an easy application. Apply as often as needed. Great for leaving your skin soft and may nourished throughout the day.
Promotes intensive nourishment and moisturizing to your skin
Leaves your skin feeling soft and supple
Relieves discomfort and combat irritated skin
Naturally formulated with the highest quality Hemp oil and botanicals
Improves your skin, hair and nails
Forms a protective barrier to hold in moisture
Protects skin from dry air, heat and cold weather
About this brand
CaBougieDo LLC
CaBougieDo LLC is a family-owned business, created by baby boomer siblings who love premium quality health, beauty, wellness and pet care products, made from the purest ingredients, All of CaBougieDo members have over 40 years of experience in the manufacturing and services industry managing finance, operations, inventory management, procurement business development, sales and marketing, quality control, safety and compliance and internal and external audits. As we navigate the aging process, the use of CBD and Non-CBD related products started us on our journey to educate ourselves about the various products on the market. From this we created CaBougieDo to promote health, beauty and wellness products for everyone. We believe in the highest quality and utmost integrity, as our health, beauty and wellness products are manufactured in FDA and GMP certified facilities and are 3rd Party Tested. To enhance our product line, CaBougieDo with over 40 years in the manufacturing, services and wood business incorporates its custom wood products to enhance its line of products.
State License(s)
209056064
L0002911082
RT116431