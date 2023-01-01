About this product
CaBougieDo Strawberry Lip Balm is made with Natural Shea butter and 50mg of Full Spectrum CBD Oil. CBD oil seals moisture in your lips and prevents them from becoming dry or flaky. Shea is nicknamed the tree of life, due to its ability to address skin, hair and health conditions. CBD balms are increasingly popular in treating health issues such as chronic pain and inflammation. CBD lip balm combines the perks of CBD Oil with moisturizing agents to hydrate and treat dry or chapped lips. CBD lip balms locks in moisture and offers an array of extra benefits, such as antioxidants and anti-inflammatory qualities.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaBougieDo LLC
CaBougieDo LLC is a family-owned business, created by baby boomer siblings who love premium quality health, beauty, wellness and pet care products, made from the purest ingredients, All of CaBougieDo members have over 40 years of experience in the manufacturing and services industry managing finance, operations, inventory management, procurement business development, sales and marketing, quality control, safety and compliance and internal and external audits. As we navigate the aging process, the use of CBD and Non-CBD related products started us on our journey to educate ourselves about the various products on the market. From this we created CaBougieDo to promote health, beauty and wellness products for everyone. We believe in the highest quality and utmost integrity, as our health, beauty and wellness products are manufactured in FDA and GMP certified facilities and are 3rd Party Tested. To enhance our product line, CaBougieDo with over 40 years in the manufacturing, services and wood business incorporates its custom wood products to enhance its line of products.
State License(s)
209056064
L0002911082
RT116431