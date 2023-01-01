Vegan 10mg Delta-9 THC gummies are the perfect choice if you are looking for the ultimate calm and relaxed feeling. Naturally derived from hemp, this amazing cannabinoid (delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol) offers a natural mood enhancement and multitude of added benefits.



Lab tested 10 mg of infused Delta-9 THC per gummy

Cherry Flavor

This product contains a total delta-9 Hemp Derived THC - less than 0.3% THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry weight basis.

The use of this product could cause you to fail a drug test.

A fun and effective way to enjoy Delta-9 THC

Promotes a feeling of calmness and relaxation

Balances mood

Convenient for anytime of the day

Not for use or purchase by anyone under the age of 21

Adult Use Only

Do not use if you are pregnant or nursing.

Consult your physician prior to use if you are taking any medications.

If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult your doctor.

Not available in the following states: Idaho and Washington



Note:

We cannot offer returns on this product. It is the customer's responsibility to know applicable state and local laws in regard to purchasing and consumption of this product.



DO NOT OPERATE MACHINERY or DRIVE a car or anything where motor function is a requirement for safety.

