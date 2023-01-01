About this product
Vegan 10mg Delta-9 THC gummies are the perfect choice if you are looking for the ultimate calm and relaxed feeling. Naturally derived from hemp, this amazing cannabinoid (delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol) offers a natural mood enhancement and multitude of added benefits.
Lab tested 10 mg of infused Delta-9 THC per gummy
Cherry Flavor
This product contains a total delta-9 Hemp Derived THC - less than 0.3% THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry weight basis.
The use of this product could cause you to fail a drug test.
A fun and effective way to enjoy Delta-9 THC
Promotes a feeling of calmness and relaxation
Balances mood
Convenient for anytime of the day
Not for use or purchase by anyone under the age of 21
Adult Use Only
Do not use if you are pregnant or nursing.
Consult your physician prior to use if you are taking any medications.
If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult your doctor.
Not available in the following states: Idaho and Washington
Note:
Not intended for use by anyone under the age of 21 without adult supervision. Do not use if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult your physician prior to use if you are taking any medications. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult your doctor. This product contains a total delta-9-THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry-weight basis. The use of this product could cause you to fail a drug test.
We cannot offer returns on this product. It is the customer's responsibility to know applicable state and local laws in regard to purchasing and consumption of this product.
DO NOT OPERATE MACHINERY or DRIVE a car or anything where motor function is a requirement for safety.
Lab tested 10 mg of infused Delta-9 THC per gummy
Cherry Flavor
This product contains a total delta-9 Hemp Derived THC - less than 0.3% THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry weight basis.
The use of this product could cause you to fail a drug test.
A fun and effective way to enjoy Delta-9 THC
Promotes a feeling of calmness and relaxation
Balances mood
Convenient for anytime of the day
Not for use or purchase by anyone under the age of 21
Adult Use Only
Do not use if you are pregnant or nursing.
Consult your physician prior to use if you are taking any medications.
If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult your doctor.
Not available in the following states: Idaho and Washington
Note:
Not intended for use by anyone under the age of 21 without adult supervision. Do not use if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult your physician prior to use if you are taking any medications. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult your doctor. This product contains a total delta-9-THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry-weight basis. The use of this product could cause you to fail a drug test.
We cannot offer returns on this product. It is the customer's responsibility to know applicable state and local laws in regard to purchasing and consumption of this product.
DO NOT OPERATE MACHINERY or DRIVE a car or anything where motor function is a requirement for safety.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CaBougieDo LLC
CaBougieDo LLC is a family-owned business, created by baby boomer siblings who love premium quality health, beauty, wellness and pet care products, made from the purest ingredients, All of CaBougieDo members have over 40 years of experience in the manufacturing and services industry managing finance, operations, inventory management, procurement business development, sales and marketing, quality control, safety and compliance and internal and external audits. As we navigate the aging process, the use of CBD and Non-CBD related products started us on our journey to educate ourselves about the various products on the market. From this we created CaBougieDo to promote health, beauty and wellness products for everyone. We believe in the highest quality and utmost integrity, as our health, beauty and wellness products are manufactured in FDA and GMP certified facilities and are 3rd Party Tested. To enhance our product line, CaBougieDo with over 40 years in the manufacturing, services and wood business incorporates its custom wood products to enhance its line of products.
State License(s)
209056064
L0002911082
RT116431