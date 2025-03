Explore our Eucalyptus, Lavender and Rose based spa kits. CaBougieDo's Women's Spa Kit is a perfect gift for mom or the lady in your life. Treat the body to an at home much needed spa day to remember, our soothing kit includes the following twelve items and one surprise:



- 6 pc Spa Kit: Hair Brush, Pumice Stone, Bath Pouf, Sisal Sponge, Massager and Wooden Heart Box



- Massage Oil with 100 mg of CBD (4 oz.)



- Eucalyptus, Lavender or Rose All Over Body Botanical Oil (2 oz.)



- Bath Bomb with Hemp Oil (4.5 oz.)



- SheaCoCoAvoLav Body Butter (1 oz.)



- Bar Bath Soap



- CaBougieDo Custom Wood Spa Kit Box for Storing your kit and more



- As a Surprise, we will also include for Free one of our non-cbd 10 oz. Wine or Champagne Scented Bath Salts, a $15.99 value.



read more