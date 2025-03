Introducing Designer Distillate by CAKE She Hits Different.

Embark on an interstellar journey with our 0.9 gram all-in-one cosmic vape pod. Next-level potency with 90%+ total cannabinoids, delivering a powerful and effective high with every hit. Three designer colors. Transcend boundaries and experience the outer realms of style and potency.



Alien Lemonade [ Hybrid ]

Sweet. Tart. irresistibly delicious. A cosmic elixir with extraterrestrial flavor and an intergalactic high.

