Introducing Designer Distillate by CAKE She Hits Different.

Embark on an interstellar journey with our 0.9 gram all-in-one cosmic vape pod. Next-level potency with 90%+ total cannabinoids, delivering a powerful and effective high with every hit. Three designer colors. Transcend boundaries and experience the outer realms of style and potency.



Blueberry Dream [ Indica ]

An iconic strain crossed with a true capture of blueberry. Pure, plump, and sun-kissed. Bursting with natural sweetness and a hint of tang.

read more