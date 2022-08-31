About this product
CRYO CURED RESIN
Live resin on a higher level. A new category fresh out the FREEZER! 💦 Our flower is harvested at peak trichome ripeness and immediately placed in a cryogenic freezer below -238 degrees F ❄️ This process preserves up to 50% of the terpene and cannabinoid profiles optimizing flavor and user experience ⚡️
Thank you for supporting us, we can't do this without you 💓
Made with Love, The Cake Team
About this brand
CAKE she hits different
WE JUST WANNA SMOKE DANK WEED AND HAVE SOME FUN WIT U
💓💓💓 LOVE THE CAKE TEAM
State License(s)
CDHP-1003102
CDPH-10003102