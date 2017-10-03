Cryo Live Resin - Blue Dream - Hybrid - 1g AIO

by CAKE she hits different
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Cryo Live Resin by CAKE || The BEST Live Resin On The Market

"TASTES LIKE A JOINT, SMOKES LIKE A VAPE"

⭐️ Single Source
⭐️ BHO Extracted
⭐️ True Live Resin
⭐️ Small Batch
⭐️ 1 year in the making
⭐️ Hand selected each crop to provide a broad spectrum of strain profiles
⭐️ CryoTerps™ refers to our proprietary process to preserve the terpene profile during extraction

💎 ALL CHROME
💎 HUGE window
💎 Ceramic Coil

‼️ REMEMBER‼️
Due to the level of care and attention that went into this small batch line, they will be VERY limited. Only a finite amount will be released each month.

CANNAISSEURS THIS ONES FOR YOU 💗

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




CAKE. The next generation of Cannabis.

