Cryo Live Resin - Gelato 41 - Hybrid - 1g AIO

by CAKE she hits different
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Cryo Live Resin by CAKE || The BEST Live Resin On The Market

"TASTES LIKE A JOINT, SMOKES LIKE A VAPE"

⭐️ Single Source
⭐️ BHO Extracted
⭐️ True Live Resin
⭐️ Small Batch
⭐️ 1 year in the making
⭐️ Hand selected each crop to provide a broad spectrum of strain profiles
⭐️ CryoTerps™ refers to our proprietary process to preserve the terpene profile during extraction

💎 ALL CHROME
💎 HUGE window
💎 Ceramic Coil

‼️ REMEMBER‼️
Due to the level of care and attention that went into this small batch line, they will be VERY limited. Only a finite amount will be released each month.

CANNAISSEURS THIS ONES FOR YOU 💗

About this strain

Gelato #41 is a hybrid strain that is high in THC and offers a heavy, relaxing body high without clouding the mind. Gelato 41 is made by crossing Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint Cookies. This strain has buds that grow in an array of colors, from light green to purple, with trichomes that put out a sweet and earthy aroma alongside hints of lavender and pine. New consumers should know that Gelato 41 is potent and the high is best reserved for those looking for a new heavy hitter. This strain comes from the Cookies Family in California. 

About this brand

Logo for the brand CAKE she hits different
CAKE she hits different
CAKE. The next generation of Cannabis.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000066DCBO00410690
  • CA, US: CDPH-10003102
