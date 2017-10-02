Cryo Live Resin - Grandaddy Purp - Indica - 1g AIO

by CAKE she hits different
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Cryo Live Resin - Grandaddy Purp - Indica - 1g AIO
  • Photo of Cryo Live Resin - Grandaddy Purp - Indica - 1g AIO

About this product

Cryo Live Resin by CAKE || The BEST Live Resin On The Market

"TASTES LIKE A JOINT, SMOKES LIKE A VAPE"

⭐️ Single Source
⭐️ BHO Extracted
⭐️ True Live Resin
⭐️ Small Batch
⭐️ 1 year in the making
⭐️ Hand selected each crop to provide a broad spectrum of strain profiles
⭐️ CryoTerps™ refers to our proprietary process to preserve the terpene profile during extraction

💎 ALL CHROME
💎 HUGE window
💎 Ceramic Coil

‼️ REMEMBER‼️
Due to the level of care and attention that went into this small batch line, they will be VERY limited. Only a finite amount will be released each month.

CANNAISSEURS THIS ONES FOR YOU 💗

About this strain

Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. Other people claim it is Big Bud x Purple Urkle. Either way, this California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purps and Ghani heritage. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

CAKE. The next generation of Cannabis.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000066DCBO00410690
  • CA, US: CDPH-10003102
