Cryo Live Resin - King Louis - Indica - 1g AIO

by CAKE she hits different
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
  • Photo of Cryo Live Resin - King Louis - Indica - 1g AIO
  • Photo of Cryo Live Resin - King Louis - Indica - 1g AIO

About this product

Cryo Live Resin by CAKE || The BEST Live Resin On The Market

"TASTES LIKE A JOINT, SMOKES LIKE A VAPE"

⭐️ Single Source
⭐️ BHO Extracted
⭐️ True Live Resin
⭐️ Small Batch
⭐️ 1 year in the making
⭐️ Hand selected each crop to provide a broad spectrum of strain profiles
⭐️ CryoTerps™ refers to our proprietary process to preserve the terpene profile during extraction

💎 ALL CHROME
💎 HUGE window
💎 Ceramic Coil

‼️ REMEMBER‼️
Due to the level of care and attention that went into this small batch line, they will be VERY limited. Only a finite amount will be released each month.

CANNAISSEURS THIS ONES FOR YOU 💗

About this strain

King Louis XIII, also known as "King Louis," "Louis XIII Kush," and "King Louie" is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with LA Confidential. It's namesake might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Because of its OG Kush, heritage Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma. 

Questions about King Louis strain

Is King Louis an indica or sativa?

King Louis is an indica.

How does King Louis make you feel?

King Louis makes you feel relaxed, sleepy, and happy.

How does King Louis taste?

King Louis tastes earthy like pine and is pungent.

What terpenes are in King Louis?

King Louis features limonene as the dominant terpene.

What strains are similar to King Louis?

Strains similar to King Louis include Gummiez, Holy Grail Kush, Khalifa Kush, and Pineapple Preserves.

About this brand

Logo for the brand CAKE she hits different
CAKE she hits different
CAKE. The next generation of Cannabis.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000066DCBO00410690
  • CA, US: CDPH-10003102
