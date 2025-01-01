Blue Dream is a dreamy hybrid that blends sweet blueberry bliss with a hint of earthy haze. This sativa-leaning classic delivers a euphoric lift, sparking creativity and focus, while its gentle body high melts away stress. Its smooth, fruity aroma is as uplifting as the balanced high it brings. With Blue Dream, you’re floating on a cloud of pure serenity.



Flavor Rating

Sweet ★★★☆☆

Gas ☆☆☆☆☆

