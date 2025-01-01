Blue Razz OG is a flavor explosion of tangy blue raspberry and classic kush undertones, electrifying your senses with every hit. This indica-dominant hybrid delivers a euphoric lift that melts into waves of deep relaxation, perfect for unwinding in style. Its sweet, fruity aroma with an earthy edge is as unforgettable as the bliss it brings. One taste of Blue Razz OG, and you’re in for a bold, berry-infused escape.



Flavor Rating

Sweet ★★★★★

Gas ★☆☆☆☆

