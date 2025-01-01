Blueberry Zkittlez is a mouthwatering fusion of juicy blueberry sweetness and candy-like tropical fruit flavors. This indica-dominant hybrid delivers a soothing wave of relaxation, wrapping your mind and body in a blissful embrace. Its rich, fruity aroma lingers like a sugary dream, making every puff irresistibly delightful. With Blueberry Zkittlez, your sweet escape is just a hit away.



Flavor Rating

Sweet ★★★★☆

Gas ★★☆☆☆

