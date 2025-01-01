Granddaddy Purple is the OG of indicas, boasting a rich, grape-forward sweetness with hints of earthy berries. This legendary strain delivers a deeply soothing body high and a blissful mental calm that’s perfect for unwinding. Its vibrant purple hues and bold, fruity aroma are as iconic as the relaxation it provides. With Granddaddy Purp, you’re indulging in a timeless treasure of pure serenity.



Flavor Rating

Sweet ★★★☆☆

Gas ★★★☆☆

