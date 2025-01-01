Powerful, Musky, Regal. Like a 1600s monarch, this strain makes its presence known with a scent to savor and a punch to remember. Evoke the King within. King Louis XIII reigns supreme with its regal blend of earthy pine and rich, musky undertones. This potent indica wraps you in a cloak of relaxation, easing tension and inviting a peaceful night’s rest. Its bold, royal aroma commands attention, delivering a luxurious experience fit for a king. With King Louis XIII, every puff is a taste of cannabis royalty.



Flavor Rating

Sweet ☆☆☆☆☆

Gas ★★★★★

read more