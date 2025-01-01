Maui Wowie is a Hawaiian legend, delivering a sun-kissed burst of tropical pineapple and citrus bliss. This classic sativa lifts your spirits with a wave of euphoria and creative energy, perfect for chasing adventure or soaking in good vibes. Its smooth, fruity aroma carries the essence of island breezes, whisking you away to paradise. With Maui Wowie, every puff feels like an endless summer.



Flavor Rating

Sweet ★★★★☆

Gas ★☆☆☆☆

read more