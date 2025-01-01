OG Kush is the timeless titan of cannabis, renowned for its bold earthy pine and zesty citrus kick. This legendary hybrid delivers a powerful mix of euphoria and deep relaxation, grounding your body while lifting your spirit sky-high. Its unmistakable aroma is a rich, pungent classic that sets the gold standard. With OG Kush, you’re not just smoking a strain—you’re embracing history.



Flavor Rating

Sweet ☆☆☆☆☆

Gas ★★★★★

