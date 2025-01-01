Papaya Punch is a tropical knockout, blending the juicy sweetness of ripe papaya with creamy, fruity undertones. This indica-dominant delight hits with a wave of tranquility, easing your mind and body into a state of pure bliss. Its smooth, exotic aroma lingers like a sunset breeze, making every puff feel like paradise. With Papaya Punch, relaxation has never tasted so sweet.



Flavor Rating

Sweet ★★★★☆

Gas ★☆☆☆☆

