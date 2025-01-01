Pineapple Express is the ultimate tropical adventure, bursting with juicy pineapple sweetness and earthy citrus undertones. This iconic sativa-dominant strain energizes your mind and body, sparking creativity and focus while keeping the vibe refreshingly mellow. Its rich, fruity aroma whisks you away to a lush paradise with every puff. With Pineapple Express, every hit feels like a first-class ticket to euphoria.



Flavor Rating

Sweet ★★★☆☆

Gas ★★☆☆☆

