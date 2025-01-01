Skywalker OG is a force to be reckoned with, blending earthy pine and spicy diesel into a galactic flavor. This indica-dominant legend delivers a powerful body high, grounding you in tranquility while easing your mind into blissful relaxation. Its bold, pungent aroma hits like a lightsaber, cutting through stress with every puff. With Skywalker OG, you’ll find serenity in every galaxy.



Flavor Rating

Sweet ☆☆☆☆☆

Gas ★★★★★

