Sour Diesel is a high-octane legend, firing up your senses with its sharp, diesel-like aroma and zesty citrus kick. This sativa-dominant powerhouse delivers a cerebral rush of energy and focus, making it the perfect fuel for creativity and adventure. Its pungent, skunky profile is as bold as the electrifying high it delivers. With Sour Diesel, you’re riding on the fast lane to euphoria.



Flavor Rating

Sweet ☆☆☆☆☆

Gas ★★★★★

