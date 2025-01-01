Strawberry Lemonade is a sparkling blend of sweet strawberries and zesty citrus that refreshes your senses with every hit. This sativa-dominant strain delivers an uplifting buzz, sparking creativity and brightening your day like a ray of sunshine. Its crisp, fruity aroma lingers delightfully, making it the ultimate pick-me-up. With Strawberry Lemonade, every puff is a sip of happiness.



Flavor Rating

Sweet ★★★★★

Gas ★☆☆☆☆

