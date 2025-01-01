Buckle up for Trainwreck, a classic sativa-dominant powerhouse that hits like a high-speed locomotive. With a fiery blend of earthy pine and zesty citrus, its aroma punches through the air, leaving a tantalizing trail of sweetness. Known for its cerebral surge of creativity and euphoric energy, this strain ignites the mind while relaxing the body with its sneaky indica undertones. Whether you’re chasing inspiration or an uplifting escape, Trainwreck delivers a ride you’ll never forget.



Flavor Rating

Sweet ★★☆☆☆

Gas ★★★★☆

