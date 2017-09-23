Cryo Live Resin - Skywalker OG - Indica - 1g AIO

by CAKE she hits different
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Cryo Live Resin by CAKE || The BEST Live Resin On The Market

"TASTES LIKE A JOINT, SMOKES LIKE A VAPE"

⭐️ Single Source
⭐️ BHO Extracted
⭐️ True Live Resin
⭐️ Small Batch
⭐️ 1 year in the making
⭐️ Hand selected each crop to provide a broad spectrum of strain profiles
⭐️ CryoTerps™ refers to our proprietary process to preserve the terpene profile during extraction

💎 ALL CHROME
💎 HUGE window
💎 Ceramic Coil

‼️ REMEMBER‼️
Due to the level of care and attention that went into this small batch line, they will be VERY limited. Only a finite amount will be released each month.

CANNAISSEURS THIS ONES FOR YOU 💗

About this strain

Skywalker OG is an Indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain with a potent THC content ranging from 20% to 30%. It is a cross between Mazar and Blueberry OG strains. The dominant terpenes found in Skywalker OG are myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene. Skywalker OG is well-known for its relaxing and euphoric effects, making it an excellent choice for stress relief and pain management. This strain is often used to alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and insomnia. The strain's name pays homage to the Star Wars franchise, featuring the namesake of Luke Skywalker himself. Skywalker OG's creators chose to name the strain after the Jedi hero due to its potent, "forceful" effects. When it comes to taste and aroma, Skywalker OG has a spicy, herbal flavor with hints of earthy undertones. The top flavors and aromas include diesel, pine, and spicy herbal notes.


As for Luke Skywalker, well, we can only imagine him toking up on some Skywalker OG after a long day of fighting the dark side. Perhaps it's even what helped him stay so calm during those intense lightsaber battles. Who knows, maybe Yoda was growing Skywalker OG on Dagobah all along!


CAKE. The next generation of Cannabis.

