Throwback to the hardware that started it all.

Highly Potent. Lab Tested 3X. The People's Choice.

All-In-One Rechargeable Vape.



Recommended to charge for 15 min before first use.

Uses a USB-c cord.



Dragons Dream [ Sativa ]

Dragons Dream is an exclusive CAKE strain! This genetic cross between Slurricane and Blue Dream is highly potent and incredibly delicious, offering a truly magical experience.



Flavor Rating

Sweet ★★★☆☆

Gas ★★★☆☆

