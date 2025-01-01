Introducing Designer Distillate by CAKE She Hits Different.

Embark on an interstellar journey with our 0.9 gram all-in-one cosmic vape pod. Next-level potency with 90%+ total cannabinoids, delivering a powerful and effective high with every hit. Three designer colors. Transcend boundaries and experience the outer realms of style and potency.



Passion Orange Guava [ Hybrid ]

Inspired by a local drink our co-founder, Chloe, drank growing up in Hawai'i. She calls it the perfect blend of tropical paradise and liquid sunshine.

read more