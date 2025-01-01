Introducing OG Classics Live Resin by CAKE She Hits Different.

Throwback to the hardware that started it all.

Highly Potent. Lab Tested 3X. The People's Choice.

All-In-One Rechargeable Vape.



Recommended to charge for 15 min before first use.

Uses a USB-c cord.



Pineapple Express [ Sativa ]

Forever commemorated into stoner culture with its 2008 feature film, this high lives up to the hype with its creative, playful buzz and reliable potency.



Flavor Rating

Sweet ★★☆☆☆

Gas ★★★★☆

