Introducing Designer Distillate by CAKE She Hits Different.

Embark on an interstellar journey with our 0.9 gram all-in-one cosmic vape pod. Next-level potency with 90%+ total cannabinoids, delivering a powerful and effective high with every hit. Three designer colors. Transcend boundaries and experience the outer realms of style and potency.



Pineapple Paradise [ Indica ]

Let your day melt away as you indulge in this tropical sun-kissed nectar. A natural sweetness perfectly balanced with a delicate touch of earth.

