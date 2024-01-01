Introducing OG Classics by CAKE She Hits Different.

Throwback to the hardware that started it all.

Highly Potent. Lab Tested 3X. The People's Choice.

All-In-One Rechargeable Vape.



Recommended to charge for 15 min before first use.

Uses a USB-c cord.



Rainbow Mimosa [ Hybrid ]

Spark pure joy with a refreshing, feel-good high that leaves you bubbling.



Flavor Rating

Sweet ★★★★☆

Gas ★☆☆☆☆

