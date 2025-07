Introducing OG Classics Live Resin by CAKE She Hits Different.

Throwback to the hardware that started it all.

Highly Potent. Lab Tested 3X. The People's Choice.

All-In-One Rechargeable Vape.



Recommended to charge for 15 min before first use.

Uses a USB-c cord.



Rainbow Rtz [ Hybrid ]

A Zkittlez X DoSiDos cross named for its delicious flavor and gorgeous appearance, Rainbow Runtz is the perfect classic hybrid. Release the weight off your shoulders and fly above the clouds.



Flavor Rating

Sweet ★★★★☆

Gas ★★☆☆☆

read more